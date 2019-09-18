Digging fall and cowboys at Dig It Community Gardens

KINGMAN – Fall comes this weekend to Dig It Community Gardens. Come join the community 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2301 Lillie Ave.

The Fall Harvest Day will be featured with a cowboy theme, including Knott’s Berry Farm cowboys wandering around throughout the morning, and another with a lasso, who will teach children a thing or two.

“It’s a great family event, as always,” said Denise Neath on behalf of Dig It. “A bunch of things for kids to do: crafts, games, garden tour, cowboy storytelling, seed saving, gourd display. But this time the entrance will be on the other side of the gardens.”

Dig It is proud to present for the first to the public its new Japanese-style serenity garden, a peaceful and meditative area shaded by bamboos, overlooking the children’s garden.

“We also start our quilt drawing,” Neath added. “Lori Holt designed it and Jill Atkins pieced it together, embroidered and quilted it.

This weekend you can purchase the tickets to win the quilt for $1 apiece or $5 for six. The winner will be announced in March.”

Two musicians will play cowboy music on saxophone and euphonium.

Starbucks will supply the drinks, and Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church will sell baked goods.

Children will be able to peel off sunflower seeds and take them home to plant. Kingman Golden Eagles RC Club will be there flying their models.