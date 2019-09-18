OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Sept. 18
Weather  65.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Digging fall and cowboys at Dig It Community Gardens

Fall Harvest Day at Dig It Community Gardens is slated for 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 2301 Lillie Ave. (Courtesy image)

Fall Harvest Day at Dig It Community Gardens is slated for 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 2301 Lillie Ave. (Courtesy image)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: September 18, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – Fall comes this weekend to Dig It Community Gardens. Come join the community 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2301 Lillie Ave.

The Fall Harvest Day will be featured with a cowboy theme, including Knott’s Berry Farm cowboys wandering around throughout the morning, and another with a lasso, who will teach children a thing or two.

“It’s a great family event, as always,” said Denise Neath on behalf of Dig It. “A bunch of things for kids to do: crafts, games, garden tour, cowboy storytelling, seed saving, gourd display. But this time the entrance will be on the other side of the gardens.”

Dig It is proud to present for the first to the public its new Japanese-style serenity garden, a peaceful and meditative area shaded by bamboos, overlooking the children’s garden.

“We also start our quilt drawing,” Neath added. “Lori Holt designed it and Jill Atkins pieced it together, embroidered and quilted it.

This weekend you can purchase the tickets to win the quilt for $1 apiece or $5 for six. The winner will be announced in March.”

Two musicians will play cowboy music on saxophone and euphonium.

Starbucks will supply the drinks, and Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church will sell baked goods.

Children will be able to peel off sunflower seeds and take them home to plant. Kingman Golden Eagles RC Club will be there flying their models.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

4-H youths to show animal friends at Dig It Garden
Little Free Libraries at community gardens filled to the brim
Dig It Garden invites local families to Pumpkin Patch Day
Ready for the annual DIG It Dash Shamrock Run/Walk-5K?
Earth Day, Easter, and an outdoorsy Saturday at the community garden

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News