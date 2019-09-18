Kingman Photo | Vols take 3rd
Originally Published: September 18, 2019 5:42 p.m.
The Lee Williams High School chess team took third place out of 14 at the Region I Chess Tournament Sept. 13-14.
Nick Taflan was recognized as Best Board No. 5 for the tournament and Maya Kaufman won first in the alternate section.
The Vols are second overall in the region and only have two team tourneys left before state. Lee Williams is back in action Sept. 27 in Holbrook.
