Wed, Sept. 18
Man found with bullet graze, head wounds after reported weapons offense

(Courtesy)

(Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 18, 2019 3:27 p.m.

KINGMAN – A male victim was found with a graze wound to his back and a head wound from blunt force trauma in the early hours of Wednesday, Sept. 18, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 12:24 a.m. deputies responded to a residence in the 2800 block of E. Thompson Avenue in reference to an assault and weapons offense. Deputies observed the male victim had a graze wound to his back and a head wound from blunt force trauma.

Deputies were unable to locate any suspects at the scene. The investigation continues.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

