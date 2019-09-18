Man found with bullet graze, head wounds after reported weapons offense

KINGMAN – A male victim was found with a graze wound to his back and a head wound from blunt force trauma in the early hours of Wednesday, Sept. 18, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 12:24 a.m. deputies responded to a residence in the 2800 block of E. Thompson Avenue in reference to an assault and weapons offense. Deputies observed the male victim had a graze wound to his back and a head wound from blunt force trauma.

Deputies were unable to locate any suspects at the scene. The investigation continues.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office