Prep Volleyball: Lady Vols sweep Lake Havasu, improve to 5-0

KINGMAN – A fast start is important in any sport, but it is even more helpful in volleyball because a few points can quickly give a squad all the momentum it needs for victory.

The Lee Williams High School volleyball team proved that Tuesday night as it dug deep to score points at critical times in a 3-0 sweep (25-21, 25-23, 25-17) of Lake Havasu at LWHS.

“We’re really working on that energy and the girls really succeeded with that tonight,” Lady Vols head coach Riley Blake said. “They knew they wanted to start strong and finish strong, and they really did that. I’m super proud of them.”

Lee Williams also had plenty of support in the stands as the student section was raucous all night and helped lead the Lady Vols to their fifth straight win of the season.

“It helps having the crowd pump us up,” said Lee Williams senior Natalie Sanchez. “It gets us hyped up. We just go to the ball, communicate, get there and put it down.”

Sanchez and the Lady Vols proved just how important communication is as they had to battle through a combined 11 ties in Sets 1 and 2.

Lee Williams had little issue with two deadlocked scores in the opening set, but it was a different story in a competitive second set.

Despite a few early ties, it appeared the Lady Vols had a comfortable lead midway through at 18-11, but Lake Havasu rallied to knot the score at 20-20. The set was tied two more times before Lee Williams took a 23-22 lead and held on for a close two-point win and a 2-0 lead in the match.

“Havasu is a great team, they truly are, but that energy factor really makes a difference,” Blake said. “We kept that energy and that’s why we won the match. The girls had the energy and they worked well together.”

The energy was evident in the third set as the Lady Vols never trailed and didn’t let their opponents tie it. However, Blake knows that has to do a lot with the team’s work ethic.



“They backed each other up really well,” Blake said. “They really work well together, they communicate, they have a lot of team chemistry and it really helps a lot. That’s a game changer. It was for sure a team win.”

Lee Williams (5-0, 2-0 4A Grand Canyon Region) hosts Flagstaff (3-0, 1-0) at 6 p.m. Thursday. A win would give the Lady Vols sole possession of first place in the region, but they aren’t focused on that.

“The girls are very proud of what they’ve done so far, but they know that they need to go in ‘one match at a time,’” Blake said. “They can’t plan too far ahead. You have to focus on that one match and play it one point at a time. And they’re really good at that right now.”