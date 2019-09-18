Rants and Raves | Sept. 19, 2019
Mohave County Supervisors OK new animal shelter – Do you agree with the Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ vote to build an animal shelter on Burbank by the library, Centennial Park, KAOL campuses, commercial and residential areas in the middle of the Kingman growth? If not, speak up!
Share of uninsured Americans rises for first time in a decade – Is this the way the conservatives want to roll? Less Americans insured? Your “acting” president will do whatever it takes to make it harder for Americans to have health care because it was a Democrat idea? God cannot be happy!
Democrats will try to block border-wall maneuver – Give it up Democrat/liberals. You and your kind don’t matter in “Trump’s Country.” He always gets what he wants no matter who or what it hurts. You’re fired!
Mesa mayor, others in Washington to urge action on gun background checks – It will be a cold day in you know where before Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump buck the NRA. Too much republican campaign money at stake.
