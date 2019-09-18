Seniors Corps holds 9/11 remembrance, reading event

KINGMAN – The Senior Corps of Mohave County will team up with multiple community organizations and businesses for its 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance set for Friday, Sept. 20, which will also celebrate a love for reading.

Each year the Senior Corps holds a day of remembrance for the terrorist attacks that occurred Sept. 11, 2011. This year’s event was pushed back a week due to the Mohave County Fair.

The Senior Corps will be joined by the Mohave County Animal Shelter, Route 66 Bakery, First Things First and Western Arizona Council of Governments Head Start. The event will run from 9–11 a.m. Friday at Brian Meyer-Davis Head Start, 601 Van Buren St. The program will begin with a moment of silence for first responders and all others affected by 9/11.

“We’re all coming together to share the love of reading with children, families and animals,” explained Heather Brassil, program manager. “The goal is to get everyone of all ages excited about reading, and hopefully get some animals into their forever homes.”

Attendees can tour the Head Start facility, and the animal shelter will offer discounted adoption specials including 75% off older pets for first responder, veterans and senior citizens. Each adopted animal goes home with a pet bed. Route 66 Bakery will be on hand with samples, too.

Children will have the chance to read to animals, and Senior Corps foster grandparents will read aloud to children in the mood for a story. Children can also read to their families or to the foster grandparents. Each child in attendance will take home a book.

“It’s a free family event and everyone goes home with something positive,” Brassil said. “It’s a way to learn about what’s going on and organizations in your community you may not be aware of.”