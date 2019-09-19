OFFERS
Thu, Sept. 19
Arizona Democrats may vote to censure Sinema

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) speaks at the 2019 Update from Capitol Hill hosted by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the Arizona Biltmore Resort in Phoenix. (Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: September 19, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) might be progressive by Mohave County standards, but maybe not by Arizona Democratic Party standards.

A vote to censure Sinema for being too accommodating to President Donald Trump and his administration will be taken at the party’s quarterly meeting Saturday, Sept. 21 in Prescott.

Mohave County Democrats are carefully observing what is going on in the capital.

“The Arizona Democratic Party is a big tent party with several voices and all of them have a right to be heard,” said Mohave County Democratic Central Committe Chair Mary McCord Robinson.

“We are a diverse group of thinkers. That is what makes our party great, and that is why we are going to move Arizona forward in 2020 with the help of our elected officials and our voters,” she said.

But Dan O’Neal, the Arizona coordinator for the Progressive Democrats of America, said progressives are disappointed with the way Sinema votes.

“Here’s the thing: We really support Kyrsten Sinema, we want her to succeed, we want her to be the best senator in the country,” O’Neal told The Arizona Republic. “But the way she is voting is really disappointing. We want Democrats to vote like Democrats and not Republicans.”

He was referring to Sinema’s vote to confirm Attorney General William Barr – she was one of just three Democrats to support him – and other votes. Sinema is the only Senate Democrat not to sponsor federal net neutrality rules on Internet providers such as AT&T and Verizon.

Sinema won her seat by less than two percentage points over Sen. Martha McSally (R-Arizona) in 2018. McSally has since been appointed to fill the seat vacated by the replacement for the late Sen. John McCain.

