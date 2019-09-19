OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Sept. 19
Weather  71.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

California man arrested for drunken boating

Levi A. Brown (MCSO photo)

Levi A. Brown (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: September 19, 2019 7:20 p.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY – A California man has been arrested on suspicion of operating a boat while under the influence of alcohol after he ran aground on Lake Havasu near Site 5 late Monday night.

Levi A. Brown, 33, is charged with two counts of Operating Under the Influence, seven counts of reckless endangerment, and a single count of reckless operation of a watercraft.

According to a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office report, Brown ran aground near Site 5, ejecting eight passengers into the water.

Deputies say eight passengers were ejected into the water, with one male and one female suffering significant injuries. All eight were able to swim to shore.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Boat crash on Lake Havasu injures 2
Operator in fatal boating accident charged with manslaughter
Passengers ejected in Lake Havasu boating accident
Five Operating Under the Influence arrests were made over weekend
Nine boaters arrested for operating under the influence

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News