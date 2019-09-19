California man arrested for drunken boating
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A California man has been arrested on suspicion of operating a boat while under the influence of alcohol after he ran aground on Lake Havasu near Site 5 late Monday night.
Levi A. Brown, 33, is charged with two counts of Operating Under the Influence, seven counts of reckless endangerment, and a single count of reckless operation of a watercraft.
According to a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office report, Brown ran aground near Site 5, ejecting eight passengers into the water.
Deputies say eight passengers were ejected into the water, with one male and one female suffering significant injuries. All eight were able to swim to shore.
Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
- Cattle call: British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay came to Kingman for the beef
- ‘Suspicious call’ leads to felony arrests
- Golden Valley woman sentenced in cash-filled suitcase caper
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 111-year-old railroad bridge over Colorado River burns in Parker
- MOHAVE 911
- Obituary
- Motorcycle operator sustains serious injuries in Monday collision
- Mohave County Assessor claims boyfriend charged in retaliation from Sheriff
- US Marshals Service: Fugitive murder suspects captured
- MOHAVE 911
- Traffic Alert: Accident blocks lanes on Highway 93 at I-40
- Undercover sting results in two arrests, one from Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Couple escaped during transport Monday, wanted in murder connection
- MOHAVE 911
- Las Vegas teacher arrested in MCSO sting operation
- Eyesore no more: Downtown building gets facelift
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: