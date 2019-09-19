California man arrested for drunken boating

LAKE HAVASU CITY – A California man has been arrested on suspicion of operating a boat while under the influence of alcohol after he ran aground on Lake Havasu near Site 5 late Monday night.

Levi A. Brown, 33, is charged with two counts of Operating Under the Influence, seven counts of reckless endangerment, and a single count of reckless operation of a watercraft.

According to a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office report, Brown ran aground near Site 5, ejecting eight passengers into the water.

Deputies say eight passengers were ejected into the water, with one male and one female suffering significant injuries. All eight were able to swim to shore.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office