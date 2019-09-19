OFFERS
Dear Abby | Angry outbursts spoil group’s enjoyment of spirited debates

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: September 19, 2019 7:18 p.m.

Dear Abby: I frequently socialize with friends who like to participate in debates. We share different opinions on topics such as politics, geopolitical events, etc. Sometimes we agree; sometimes we don’t.

The problem is “Bob.” When others don’t see things the way he does, he throws a fit. Once, it got so bad that one of my friends got up and left. Another time, while I was expressing my political view to the group, Bob made faces, rolled his eyes and attacked me with ridicule. I got very annoyed.

Bob DEMANDS that we listen to what HE has to say, but refuses to listen to others. He’s fine as long as you agree with him. But in this current climate, I’m expecting more eruptions. Abby, what do I do when the next fit erupts? – Caught in The Storm

Dear Caught: The next time a “fit” erupts, call Bob on it and point out that what he’s doing is disrespectful. If he doesn’t stop, do as your other friend did. Get up and leave. Perhaps when Bob finds himself surrounded by an ever-shrinking audience, he will stop his overbearing performance. And if he doesn’t, at least you won’t have to suffer.

Dear Abby: We recently moved into a condo community of about a hundred units. A few weeks ago, a sign was anonymously posted on a car parked in a neighbor’s driveway complaining about the “smell” and “mess” in the car. I removed the sign only to find it replaced the next day. This has happened several times since.

I know nothing about this resident except that his car has not moved from the spot in the driveway. I am appalled by someone’s attempt to shame our neighbor. I plan to bring it up at our next association meeting, but is there anything else I can do? – Disappointed in The East

Dear Disappointed: There could be reasons why the car in the driveway wasn’t moved – among them illness or an absent homeowner. By all means discuss this at the next homeowners’ meeting. And when you bring up the subject, suggest to the board that security cameras be installed for the safety of the residents and their property.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

