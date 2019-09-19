Diet Center Weight Loss Tip: 3 areas to help with weight loss success

Losing weight may feel daunting!

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center. Here are three things that may help on your weight loss journey.

Pictures – Visualizing yourself at your goal weight can help motivate you; so can looking at a picture of reality. Take a picture of yourself. Place it where you will view it daily. Maybe on the refrigerator. This way when you go to get something to eat, it can remind you to choose wisely. As you lose weight, you can look at the picture and remember where you “used to be.” Then you can look in a mirror and see where you are now! Take note of your accomplishments and let them motivate you to stay on track.

You can take pictures of yourself as you lose weight and put those up. Viewing the the progress you are making can be very inspiring. Let that picture speak 1000 motivating words!

Step on the scale – Weighing in routinely and recording your weight is a good way to track progress. You may not see your weight go down every day. However, you should be able to see a trend. If you’re following a Diet Center program that trend should be a decrease in weight.

With each pound lost, you are heading toward your goal. Focus on the progress you have made. This can help you stay committed, and keep you aware of the results of your actions.

If you’re moving toward your goal, it can motivate you to keep up the effort. If you find yourself getting off track or no longer progressing, then look at your food diary (or start keeping one) to identify the problem. Knowing where you are will keep you aware of what you should and shouldn’t do to reach your weight loss goals!

Increase activity levels – If you’re busy and can’t quite fit in a workout, squeeze in some quick activities to keep your metabolism up and burning calories. Walk with your children, a friend, or the dog. If you must drive and run errands, park far from the building you’re going to. If you’re in a building with multiple floors, take the stairs. If you need the house cleaned and have other household members helping let them take care of the lighter chores. Do the chores that take more energy such as vacuuming, sweeping or mowing the lawn.

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s tip of the week. If you are struggling to reach your weight loss goals, call me at 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave. in Kingman.