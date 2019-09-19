Dinner theater: Wear your boots and spurs for a night of food and laughs

His name is on the poster so therefore he is the most important cowboy to ever roam the southwest. He is the Lone Texas Walker Ranger.

Beale Street Theater is staging a production of “The Legend of the Lone Texas Walker Ranger,” a screenplay by Shawn Zumbrunnen.

Director Christal Hartley is making sure her cast and crew are ready.

She has 20 years of experience with theater and children’s theater, and has been part of Beale Street Theater since May.

The play will bring back the days of the Old West. Hartley said it’s a melodrama making fun of Chuck Norris’ “Walker, Texas Ranger.”

A melodrama is a play with exaggerated characters and exciting events intended to appeal to emotions.

“So basically it’s a parody, making fun of these cowboys and how serious they take things but it’s also set in a manner of truth as all melodrama is,” Hartley said. “I believe comedy is its funniest when it’s played dramatically and a lot of truth is put into it.”

Hartley said the play will make you laugh, but also tug at the heartstrings. She said is going for a Monty Python feel.

Hartley picked this play because it’s around the same time as Andy Devine Days and a lot of cowboys will be roaming Kingman.

“I encourage everyone to dress up and get really into it and really dive into that history because we are in western Arizona and we have a lot of that Wild West history,” she said.

Her leading men are Bob Blakein the role of The Lone Texas Walker Ranger, the conceited hero. Joey Roehrick is playing Toronto, the intelligent sidekick.

“We are a duo that goes around that saves the day because that’s pretty much our job because we are awesome in every way that there is,” Blake explained.

Roehrick said his character is there to fix everything Ranger messes up.

One of the difficult things they both found was having to move around and interact with the audience. Since it is a dinner theater productions the cast members need to utilize their space and make the audience part of the show.

“The hardest part is acting around (the audience). It’s something I’ve done for the first time and you got to change your whole way on where you move and where you look and how you interact with the other characters,” Blake said. “So acting around it’s a big challenge for all of us because we are all fairly new to it.”

Roehrick advised the audience to go in without any expectations, noting they’ll be surprised because everything is fun and witty.

Blake said when the audience interacts with the cast, it makes the experience 10 times better.

The cast and crew have been rehearsing for about six weeks. The entire production has a cast of 12 and a crew of 4½. One of the crewmembers is also part of the show but her role is “Stagehand” so she helps with bringing props to the stage.

Hartley said one of the most difficult things about putting on the play was deciding on props and set pieces because she wasn’t sure what she wanted.

“At the end it ended up not being a prop-heavy show, so it’s very minimal and we don’t have a lot of crew so we don’t have a lot of people coming on and off stage helping with transitions,” she said.

Attendees will see classic Old West backdrops, props and costumes. The easier part of the production was, according to Hartley, having room for adding jokes, ad-libbing and making the play more Kingman-specific.

“I would encourage coming to the show dressed up and recommend being able to laugh at yourself and laugh at other people,” she said. “There are some jokes in the show that push a little bit, so if you can laugh at yourself and laugh at other people then this is the show for you.”

All showings will be at the Grand Events Center, 515 Beale St. Shows start at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20; Saturday, Sept. 21; Thursday, Sept. 26; Friday, Sept. 27 and Saturday, Sept. 28. Matinees are at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 and Saturday, Sept. 28. Run time is about an hour and a half with an intermission.

Tickets cost $20 for children ages 5-11 and $35 for adults. Matinee tickets cost $15 for children and $30 for adults. Advance ticket purchases are recommended and come with reserved seats with a great view of the show.

If there are several people in a party that would like to be seated together, one person can purchase the tickets under one name, or send an email to info@bealestreettheater.com with the names of everyone in the party.

Evening shows come with a dinner and matinees with a lunch. Attendees will have a choice of baked chicken or Salisbury steak with rice, green beans, potatoes, salad and breadsticks. Cake will be served for dessert.

Tickets can be purchased at the ArtHub, 402 Beale St., or online at https://www.bealestreettheater.com/tickets/. There is no fee for buying tickets online.