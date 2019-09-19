OFFERS
Thu, Sept. 19
Havasu tourism group ‘firing on all cylinders’

GoLakeHavasu is amping up its marketing efforts in the coming fiscal year seeking to attract more southern California visitors. (Today’s News-Herald file photo)

GoLakeHavasu is amping up its marketing efforts in the coming fiscal year seeking to attract more southern California visitors. (Today’s News-Herald file photo)

Brandon Messick, Today’s News-Herald
Originally Published: September 19, 2019 7:18 p.m.

Lake Havasu City tourism officials are expecting to spend more than $1 million in Havasu marketing efforts this fiscal year, and are predicting a surge in interest by visitors throughout the Southwest.

According to GoLakeHavasu President Terence Concannon, those efforts will include promotion by the GoLakeHavasu’s advertising agency of record, Tucson-based Madden Media. Such marketing will also include a cooperative advertising campaign with the Arizona Office of Tourism; participation in trade shows and events; social media outreach and printed media.

Concannon says marketing efforts will focus primarily on the areas of Los Angeles, Orange County, Phoenix and San Diego; with television and radio spots as well as digital advertising. Lake Havasu City Visitor Guides have also been distributed throughout the Colorado River, Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, Las Vegas, Albuquerque and Southern California areas.

“We’ve been doing a fantastic job in social media,” Concannon said. “All of our numbers have been up year over year. It’s been really gratifying. We’ve been getting a great deal of engagement … we seem to be firing on all cylinders. We want to make sure all of our visitors know about all of the wonderful things going on in Havasu, especially things that are fun and evocative.”

According to a report by GoLakeHavasu this week, the agency’s marketing efforts are paying off. GoLakeHavasu recorded $2.8 million in bed tax revenues for the city in 2018, representing a 6.5% increase over 2017 records. The agency expects city revenues to experience further growth by next year.

According to Concannon, web traffic for Havasu tourism has grown exponentially over the past year. Although a large percentage of interest in Havasu has been domestic, such interest has surged in India, the United Kingdom, Germany and the Phillipines.

Over the past 12 months, the agency’s consumer marketing efforts have reached about 6.4 million Facebook users. Twitter users have mentioned Havasu about 17% more often in the past year, according to GoLakeHavasu records, and Havasu has about 36% more Instagram followers than in 2018.

“We’re getting a lot of phone calls, and there are a lot of people asking for more information about Havasu,” Concannon said. “There seems to be an enormous amount of traffic for our webcam videos as well. The more technology we use in our approach, the more ways we can engage visitors.”

I think it’s a really smart way to bring people in. They’re able to create memories of Havasu before they even get to town.”

Next year, GoLakeHavasu will gauge its marketing efforts with the tourism agency’s first visitor’s study published since 2015.

