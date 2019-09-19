OFFERS
Thu, Sept. 19
Horoscopes | Sept. 20, 2019

Originally Published: September 19, 2019 7:17 p.m.

Birthdays: Phillip Phillips, 29; Kristen Johnston, 52; Gary Cole, 63; Sophia Loren, 85.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Express your feelings, offer suggestions and be willing to listen to the response you get. Find a way to compromise.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Be the one to instigate what you want to happen. Don’t expect others to be responsible for your needs.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Choose your words wisely, and refrain from letting your temper take over. A calm, thoughtful response will help defuse tension and ease stress.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t leave responsibilities undone. Your reputation is at risk if you are all talk and no action.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Helping a cause that supports your community, environment or you personally will lead to information and individuals that will enrich your life. Romance is on the rise.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Plan to participate in something that sparks your interest. A lifestyle change that eases stress looks inviting.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): It’s better to offer incentives than to make demands. An open dialogue and friendly demeanor will set the stage for compromise and necessary adjustments that ensure the outcome is fair.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Set your sights on what you want, and don’t stop until you reach your destination. Someone will offer insight and help; don’t be reluctant to accept.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Focus on partnerships and what you can do for each other. An open discussion will confirm your intuition.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Emotional interference can be expected if you share the way you feel or the personal plans you are making. Keep your private affairs a secret until you have everything in place.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your comfort and convenience should be your prime concerns. Sticking to a budget doesn’t mean you cannot fulfill your dreams.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Be careful what you wish for. Focus on stabilizing meaningful relationships.

