Horoscopes | Sept. 20, 2019
Birthdays: Phillip Phillips, 29; Kristen Johnston, 52; Gary Cole, 63; Sophia Loren, 85.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Express your feelings, offer suggestions and be willing to listen to the response you get. Find a way to compromise.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Be the one to instigate what you want to happen. Don’t expect others to be responsible for your needs.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Choose your words wisely, and refrain from letting your temper take over. A calm, thoughtful response will help defuse tension and ease stress.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t leave responsibilities undone. Your reputation is at risk if you are all talk and no action.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Helping a cause that supports your community, environment or you personally will lead to information and individuals that will enrich your life. Romance is on the rise.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Plan to participate in something that sparks your interest. A lifestyle change that eases stress looks inviting.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): It’s better to offer incentives than to make demands. An open dialogue and friendly demeanor will set the stage for compromise and necessary adjustments that ensure the outcome is fair.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Set your sights on what you want, and don’t stop until you reach your destination. Someone will offer insight and help; don’t be reluctant to accept.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Focus on partnerships and what you can do for each other. An open discussion will confirm your intuition.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Emotional interference can be expected if you share the way you feel or the personal plans you are making. Keep your private affairs a secret until you have everything in place.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your comfort and convenience should be your prime concerns. Sticking to a budget doesn’t mean you cannot fulfill your dreams.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Be careful what you wish for. Focus on stabilizing meaningful relationships.
- Cattle call: British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay came to Kingman for the beef
- ‘Suspicious call’ leads to felony arrests
- Golden Valley woman sentenced in cash-filled suitcase caper
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 111-year-old railroad bridge over Colorado River burns in Parker
- MOHAVE 911
- Obituary
- Motorcycle operator sustains serious injuries in Monday collision
- Mohave County Assessor claims boyfriend charged in retaliation from Sheriff
- US Marshals Service: Fugitive murder suspects captured
- MOHAVE 911
- Traffic Alert: Accident blocks lanes on Highway 93 at I-40
- Undercover sting results in two arrests, one from Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Couple escaped during transport Monday, wanted in murder connection
- MOHAVE 911
- Las Vegas teacher arrested in MCSO sting operation
- Eyesore no more: Downtown building gets facelift
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: