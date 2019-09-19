Prep Football: Bulldogs hungry for better outing Friday night

KINGMAN – When a squad commits 170 yards in penalties during a game, it usually results in extra conditioning during practice. That may get the point across, but sometimes a more long-term method helps a program in the grand scheme of things.

That is the way Kingman High School football coach Russ Stryker is looking at it, as he wants the athletes to learn from the mistakes and avoid them in everyday life.

“We talked a lot about it Monday,” Stryker said of penalties. “I didn’t make them do 170 up-downs or anything like that. I have 16 seniors and the game of football parallels life. It’s not life, but it parallels it. So we talked more about, ‘What do poor decisions do in real life going forward?’ And how to address that and not do that kind of stuff. So we’ll see what happens. It’s a work in progress.”

Kingman’s work in progress continues at 7 p.m. Friday when American Leadership Academy – Ironwood comes to town.

The Warriors have yet to win a game this season, but their 0-4 record doesn’t tell the whole story.

“I’ve been telling the kids every day who ALA-Ironwood has played,” Stryker said. “We have the Show Low versus ALA-Ironwood game on Hudl, so they’ve been watching that. Mostly it looks like Show Low is really good. And they are, they are very good. But I don’t think ALA-Ironwood is terrible. I think they are beatable, for sure.”

The Bulldogs traveled to battle ALA-Ironwood last season and lost 40-6 to give the Warriors their first win of 2018.

Kingman (2-1) hopes that’s not the case this year and it knows its rushing attack will help in avoiding another setback.

“Offensively, it’s very tough to stop our run,” Stryker said. “The problem is when you get a hold and personal foul, we’re not making 25 yards. We averaged about 6.8 yards per rush (last week). Every two downs you’re making a first down if you don’t hold anybody or punch somebody in the chin.”

But with the miscues aside, a trio of running backs have already put up solid numbers for the Bulldogs this season.

Gavin Randall leads the charge with 362 rushing yards and four touchdowns, while Austin Dias has racked up 265 yards on the ground and five scores. Joey Drumright is next with 106 yards and three touchdowns.

However, Kingman also knows its defense needs to step up after allowing Santa Cruz Valley to put 48 points on the scoreboard.

Stryker and his staff are well aware of that fact and he will be the first one to admit it.

“I learned a lesson Friday night, too,” Stryker said. “If I would have taken the same approach with our defense as we have with our offense – repped it 3,000 times – it might be a different story. But it’s hard to rep both of those 3,000 times.”