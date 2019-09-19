Prep Football: Tigers roaring and ready for trip to Coronado

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy High School football team knows there will be a disadvantage in game experience when it takes the field Friday night against Coronado.

The Tigers will play just their third contest of 2019 at 7 p.m., while the Dons are already at the midpoint of the season with game No. 5.

“Practice is great – you can iron some stuff out, but you can’t beat the actual competitive game experience,” Academy head coach John Morgando said. “They’ve been competing and we’ve been waiting to compete. That’s a different scenario and we have to kind of come out, fire it up and be excited that we have the numbers to play this week. And hopefully we can focus that into some positive energy.”

That will be easier said than done because academic issues have taken a toll on the Tigers. Academy (0-2) didn’t have enough athletes to play last week and are fortunate to lace up their cleats Friday night.

However, Morgando and his staff are determined to carry on and make the best of the situation.

“We came into this week focused on how we can rotate these younger guys into the game,” Morgando said. “And do it not only competitively, but also safely. There are some that we feel we can put in games and use them in spots to keep other guys fresh. And hopefully that gets a better effort out of everybody.”

Only time will tell how the Tigers fare, but they do have a slight advantage in preparation time with an extra week.

However, that didn’t help as much due to a lack of athletes.



“In a way we started preparing a little bit last week, but we didn’t have many kids out last week,” Morgando said. “Certainly not enough to have played a game. So how do you practice with that? It was a lighter practice week in a lot of ways.”

But Morgando expects to have more than 20 dressed for the game tonight and hopes those numbers soon increase after trying something new.

“One of the conclusions that I’ve come to this year is I have to not only tell them to do things, but I also have to teach them how to do things,” Morgando said. “We’re investing some time in teaching responsibility and the amount of control they have over certain issues. Right now we’re looking at personal responsibility. We’re going to do that for the next several weeks and try to focus them on being more responsible to themselves. And in doing so, that helps the team.”