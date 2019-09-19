Prep Football: Vols hit the road for Bradshaw Mountain

KINGMAN – It is not often a squad gets two bye weeks in one season, but sometimes the extra time off can help.

That is the case for the Lee Williams High School football team as it had more time to prepare for its 4A Grand Canyon Region opener at 7 p.m. Friday on the road against Bradshaw Mountain.

“The extra week definitely helps,” Vols head coach Patrick O’Boyle said. “We got a couple of extra days to watch what they do on film. And our guys are ready to go. This is one that we could have got last year, but that was last year. We have a good scheme, a good group of kids and we feel like we can go to battle with anyone right now.”

While Lee Williams (2-1) was idle last week, the Bears traveled to Greenway and lost 36-12. The setback dropped Bradshaw Mountain to 2-2, but the Vols know they have their work cut out for them.

Bears quarterback Josh Grant not only has 381 yards and five touchdowns through the air, but the junior signal caller has also rushed for 187 yards and three scores.

“He does a really nice job running the football – he’s very, very patient,” O’Boyle said of Grant. “We have to do some things defensively to prepare for that, but at the same time he throws the ball pretty well. They have a couple of good athletes on the outside they get the ball to. If we’re good defensively and play to our scheme, we’ll give ourselves a chance to be successful at the end.”

Titus King and Elijah Acuna have also been instrumental for Bradshaw Mountain.

King leads the Bears with 189 yards and five rushing touchdowns, while Acuna has 129 yards and two rushing scores.

Meanwhile, the Vols will answer with Wesley Boyd. The senior has carried the ball 39 times for 284 yards and two touchdowns this season.

“Our guys will be ready to go and ready to do things the right way,” O’Boyle said. “As long as we take care of our business, we’re fine.”