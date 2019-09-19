Willow’s Dog Park gets Council approval, ribbon cutting set

KINGMAN – City Council voted to rename the new dog park at Walleck Ranch Park at its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 17. Willow’s Dog Park, 2301 Coronado Ave., will have its ribbon cutting and grand opening at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Willow lived in the desert for five to seven years before being rescued and placed in a foster home, explained Alana Smart, one of the individuals who helped rescue the red heeler mix. The effort took three months but was well worth it, she said.

“If you could meet this dog, you would fall in love with her, I know you’re all animal lovers,” Smart said to Council. “I’m hoping that this park will be renamed Willow’s Dog Park. She’s so deserving of it; she’s a great dog. I know in her heart she would appreciate it as much as us volunteers.”

The Parks, Aquatics and Recreation and Golf Commission unanimously voted to change the name from the Walleck Ranch Dog Park to Willow’s Dog Park at its most recent meeting.

However, staff recommended keeping the original name until the City adopts guidelines for naming facilities such as parks.

Parks Director Mike Meersman told Council many cities do have guidelines and even ordinances regarding the renaming of facilities, parks and other amenities.

“In talking with our legal counsel, they don’t feel like we need an ordinance per say, but we should develop guidelines for it,” Meersman said. “Staff’s concern about this is that it’s a precedent-setting event that should be done after guidelines have been developed.”

Council was split on renaming the park before guidelines were adopted. Members Deana Nelson, Ken Watkins and SueAnn Mello Keener cast the dissenting votes, and said they would prefer to have guidelines first.

Councilwoman Jamie Scott Stehly said matters such as the dog park are perfect for consideration by commissioners. She recommended supporting the Parks, Aquatics, Recreation and Golf Commission decision to rename the park, in addition to having the commission develop the guidelines discussed above. That is the route Council voted to take.