Mohave County Most Wanted | Sept. 18, 2019

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.



Patrick Alexander Leahy

DOB: 11/13/1989 White Male 6-0 255 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

Offense: Possession of drug paraphernalia (meth), Class 6 Undesignated; Possession of drug paraphernalia (meth), Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 09/09/2019

Mark Edward Lee

DOB: 10/27/1965 White Male 5-1 110 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

Offense: Possession of drug paraphernalia (meth), Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 09/16/2019

Ronald Barry Moore

DOB: 01/29/1971 White Male 5-09 165 pounds

Eyes: Green Hair: Blonde

Offense: Burglary in the second degree, Class 3 Felony

Warrant: 09/16/2019

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Brand Justin Cotton

Offense: Burglary 3rd Degree, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 06/20/2018 Capture: 09/13/2019

Lindsey Hopkins

Offense: Agg aslt – Enter residence, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 07/26/2019 Capture: 09/15/2019

Brittany Star Mann

Offense: Dangerous drug – poss for sale, Class 2 Felony

Warrant: 09/04/2019 Capture: 09/17/2019

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department