Mohave County Most Wanted | Sept. 18, 2019
As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Patrick Alexander Leahy
DOB: 11/13/1989 White Male 6-0 255 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown
Offense: Possession of drug paraphernalia (meth), Class 6 Undesignated; Possession of drug paraphernalia (meth), Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 09/09/2019
Mark Edward Lee
DOB: 10/27/1965 White Male 5-1 110 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown
Offense: Possession of drug paraphernalia (meth), Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 09/16/2019
Ronald Barry Moore
DOB: 01/29/1971 White Male 5-09 165 pounds
Eyes: Green Hair: Blonde
Offense: Burglary in the second degree, Class 3 Felony
Warrant: 09/16/2019
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Brand Justin Cotton
Offense: Burglary 3rd Degree, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 06/20/2018 Capture: 09/13/2019
Lindsey Hopkins
Offense: Agg aslt – Enter residence, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 07/26/2019 Capture: 09/15/2019
Brittany Star Mann
Offense: Dangerous drug – poss for sale, Class 2 Felony
Warrant: 09/04/2019 Capture: 09/17/2019
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
