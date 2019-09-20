OFFERS
Fri, Sept. 20
Prep Roundup: Lady Tigers sweep Kingman High

Kingman Academy's Maliah Gardner sends a ball over the net as two Lady Bulldog defenders try to stop her. The Lady Tigers won 3-0. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: September 20, 2019 5:53 a.m.

KINGMAN – It was no secret that both volleyball teams needed to walk away with a win Thursday. Kingman Academy was trying to end a three-match losing streak, while Kingman High was looking for its first victory of the season.

But when the dust settled, it was the Lady Tigers who notched a 3-0 sweep (25-15, 25-16, 25-11) of the Lady Bulldogs at KHS.

“The girls were moving better on the court and doing a lot of good things,” said Academy JV coach Annette McCord. “The girls did really well and they worked together as a team. It was good to see that on the court.”

Lady Tigers head coach Bill McCord was out of town and missed the match, but Academy didn’t let that stop it from getting back in the win column.

The sweep also gave the Lady Tigers their ninth straight regular-season victory over Kingman High. The Lady Bulldogs last beat their crosstown rivals in 2014.

“It’s about keeping the players focused,” said Kingman High head coach Grant Benson. “They get in their own heads and pretty soon they’re giving the other team points. The Tigers are a good team – there is nothing against them at all, but we didn’t play as well as we should have. It’s just a matter of trying to find that right chemistry on the court and I don’t think we’ve got there yet.”

photo

Kingman High's Esther Torres makes a pass during a 3-0 loss Thursday night. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

Meanwhile, it was a different story on the other side of the net as Academy played at a much higher level after three consecutive sweeps at the hands of Northwest Christian, Lake Havasu and Parker.

“We’ve really been working on some areas,” Annette McCord said. “The girls moved, they covered and they had some great passes. It was a good match.”

Kingman may not have had the same success as the Lady Tigers, but there were still a few positives to take away from the loss. The Lady Bulldogs faced large deficits in Sets 1 and 2 before rallying to close the gap.

The comebacks fell short, but the effort is something Benson will surely talk about with the squad before practice.

“I don’t like talking right after matches because either if we win or lose, we’re charged or down – there’s a lot of emotion,” Benson said. “We meet the next day, so we can talk about it with clear heads. I always praise them on the things that were good and then we talk about the things that were bad. And try to fix those in the next practice.”

Kingman (0-6, 0-1 3A West Region) hits the road to face River Valley (1-5, 0-1) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, while Academy (4-3, 2-1 3A West Region) travels to Parker (5-2) at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Flagstaff 3, Lee Williams 1

At LWHS, the Lady Vols suffered their first loss of the season Thursday night in a 3-1 setback (25-17, 25-21, 17-25, 25-22) to Flagstaff (5-0, 3-0 4A Grand Canyon Region).

Lee Williams (5-1, 2-1 4A Grand Canyon Region) is back in action Friday at the Wolves Classic in Goodyear. The Lady Vols then travel to Prescott (4-2, 2-1) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

