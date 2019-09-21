Clampers to celebrate local history in Cool Springs
KINGMAN – If you live in Nevada, Arizona or California, you’ve likely heard of the Clampers, an obscure fraternity group – official name E Clampus Vitus – whose goal is to have fun while celebrating Western history and lore.
Last year they erected a monument at the Mountain View Cemetery in memory of the Chinese immigrants that rest in unmarked graves. Now, they want the community to focus on Cool Springs, where on Saturday, Sept. 28 the Clampers will celebrate a life-saving desert water source for the Mohave and Hualapai indians.
“In the early 20th century, miners were a tough and rowdy bunch,” explains local Clamper and historian Gary Wilson. “Other groups, like Masons or Elks, didn’t want them. So they formed their own group.”
According to Clampers lore, their first California lodge was established in Mokelumne Hill in 1851. Declaring themselves “humble” but “ridiculous,” the Clampers conduct many rituals, including installing plaques and monuments related to local history.
“We do it every six month,” said group member Crazy Ray, who will have a hot dog stand in Cool Springs on Sept. 28. “We are a private group but we want the community to know about our deeds. And we want to promote Cool Springs station on Route 66.”
The organization today claims 45 chapters in eight Western states and thousands of members. Enter a bar in a small town in the Sierra Nevada, and you’ll likely meet a clamper, the L.A. Times reported in 2017.
Cool Spring station is at 8275 Oatman Road. The camp and service station, built in the mid-1920s, were important stops for motorists traveling Route 66.
- Cattle call: British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay came to Kingman for the beef
- MOHAVE 911
- 111-year-old railroad bridge over Colorado River burns in Parker
- Motorcycle operator sustains serious injuries in Monday collision
- Obituary
- Mohave County Assessor claims boyfriend charged in retaliation from Sheriff
- Kingman songsmith has been writing music for nearly 30 years
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- ‘Suspicious call’ leads to felony arrests
- Obituary
- MOHAVE 911
- Traffic Alert: Accident blocks lanes on Highway 93 at I-40
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Couple escaped during transport Monday, wanted in murder connection
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Undercover sting results in two arrests, one from Kingman
- MOHAVE 911
- Las Vegas teacher arrested in MCSO sting operation
- Cattle call: British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay came to Kingman for the beef
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: