Democrats’ proposed Sinema censure vote delayed
PHOENIX (AP) – A push by liberals for the Arizona Democratic Party to censure Sen. Kyrsten Sinema will be put off until next year.
The party’s Progressive Caucus hoped the roughly 800 members of the party’s state committee would formally censure the freshman Democrat on Saturday for “failing to uphold” aspects of the party’s platform. But the proposed censure was introduced too late under party rules to be considered Saturday.
It can be offered instead at a party meeting in January.
The proposed censure resolution cites Sinema’s vote to confirm President Donald Trump’s cabinet appointees, including Attorney General William Barr and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt. It also cites her failure to support “net neutrality” legislation that requires internet companies to treat content equally.
