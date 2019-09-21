OFFERS
General Mills recalls batch of Gold Medal unbleached flour

General Mills has recalled some bags of Gold Medal unbleached flour due E. coli risks. (Courtesy of Mohave County Public Health Department)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: September 21, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – A national recall of five-pound bags of Gold Medal unbleached flour was announced by General Mills on Tuesday.

The bad batch has a “better if used by” date of Sept. 6, 2020. The flour has already been taken off the shelves at local stores.

“We find out before the public and react immediately” said Grant Fox, director of the Safeway market at 3125 Stockton Hill Road. “Of course, if someone purchased a bag from that batch, please bring it back and we will refund you.”

“We receive approximately 20 recall notices daily,” said Denise Burley, director of Mohave County Department of Public Health.

“Some related to allergens and others related to illness. If the recall has the potential to affect Mohave County residents, we generally add a notice on our website, or if severity warrants, notify the public through a press release,” Burley said.

The distributors are often several days ahead of the Food and Drug Administration, Burley confirmed. The distributors will contact any affected establishments to ensure they discard any product remaining well before the official news alert from the FDA recall service is received.

“You can’t buy five-pound bags from the bad batch in our store,” Grant said.

