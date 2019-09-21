OFFERS
Horoscopes | Sept. 22, 2019

Originally Published: September 21, 2019 7:24 p.m.

Birthdays: Tom Felton, 32; Bonnie Hunt, 58; Andrea Bocelli, 61; Joan Jett, 61.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Get out of the house and do something you enjoy. A relationship with someone you love will take a positive turn if you make unique plans for two.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Respond with compassion when dealing with a close friend, relative or child. Your tone of voice will make a difference in the way others react.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Offer suggestions, but don’t make promises that will leave you dealing with responsibilities that don’t belong to you. Personal improvement should be your priority.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Control situations of an emotional or intimate nature. Listen to complaints others have before you voice your own.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Attending a reunion or family gathering is encouraged. Expanding your interests without putting your finances in jeopardy can be accomplished if you are innovative.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take part in a challenge that stimulates your imagination. A change of scenery will be rejuvenating and encourage you to rethink life choices.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Size up a situation and let things settle before you offer your opinion or suggestions. Getting into an argument won’t solve problems, but showing interest, compassion and kindness will.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A getaway will give you a chance to reassess your personal situation. Mulling over your options and considering what you want will help you come up with a workable plan that will make your life easier and less stressful.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Doing things that make you look and feel your best is favored as long as you set a strict budget. Refuse to let an emotional situation ruin your day.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Planning a fun-filled day with someone you love will bring you closer. Choose peace and love over discord.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be cautious when it comes to contracts, agreements and spending money on things you don’t need. Proper diet and exercise are encouraged.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Plans can be made that will add to your comfort at home and encourage you to pursue a project that interests you. Share your thoughts with someone you enjoy working with, and you will be offered options you hadn’t considered in the past.

