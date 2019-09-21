OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Sept. 21
Weather  70.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave among Arizona counties with lowest tax burden, firm says

Mohave County has one of the lowest tax burdens in the state, according to a New York-based financial data company. (Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash)

Mohave County has one of the lowest tax burdens in the state, according to a New York-based financial data company. (Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash)

BRANDON MESSICK, Today’s News-Herald
Originally Published: September 21, 2019 7:23 p.m.

Mohave County is continuing to receive praise this week from a New York-based financial data firm, and is now recognized for having among the lowest tax burdens in Arizona.

Since as early as 2015, financial data firm SmartAsset has lauded Mohave County as being among the best places in Arizona to live on Social Security, as well as one of the most “financially healthy” counties in Arizona.

Mohave County has also been ranked among the easiest counties in Arizona to get a mortgage; one of the counties with the lowest debt-rates, and was listed as among the top places in the U.S. to purchase a second home.

Financially speaking, according to SmartAsset, Mohave County has a lot to brag about.

According to the firm’s most recent study, Mohave County ranks fourth in Arizona for low sales, property and fuel taxes.

According to the data firm, Mohave County residents paid a median $9,250 in income tax compared to the national average, with $998 in sales tax, $890 in property tax and $231 in fuel tax last year.

Mohave County ranked behind Greenlee, Apache and Graham Counties, each of which boasted a higher median sales tax per resident, but lower property taxes in each county.

Greenlee County residents paid as little as $360 in property taxes last year, and Apache County residents paid a $171 median fuel tax last year.

La Paz County residents fell one spot behind Mohave County, with almost $300 more in median sales taxes collected per resident than in Mohave County.

According to the study, SmartAsset used national median household incomes, with relevant deductions, and compared them to state and federal tax and travel records to calculate an approximate tax burden for counties throughout the U.S.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mohave County has lower tax burden than most of Arizona
Netting businesses for Arizona: Mohave County, state are competitive
Social Security dollars get stretched further in Kingman
Rising costs of owning a home prices many out of the market
Proposed sales tax hike fails

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News