Mohave among Arizona counties with lowest tax burden, firm says

Mohave County is continuing to receive praise this week from a New York-based financial data firm, and is now recognized for having among the lowest tax burdens in Arizona.

Since as early as 2015, financial data firm SmartAsset has lauded Mohave County as being among the best places in Arizona to live on Social Security, as well as one of the most “financially healthy” counties in Arizona.

Mohave County has also been ranked among the easiest counties in Arizona to get a mortgage; one of the counties with the lowest debt-rates, and was listed as among the top places in the U.S. to purchase a second home.

Financially speaking, according to SmartAsset, Mohave County has a lot to brag about.

According to the firm’s most recent study, Mohave County ranks fourth in Arizona for low sales, property and fuel taxes.

According to the data firm, Mohave County residents paid a median $9,250 in income tax compared to the national average, with $998 in sales tax, $890 in property tax and $231 in fuel tax last year.

Mohave County ranked behind Greenlee, Apache and Graham Counties, each of which boasted a higher median sales tax per resident, but lower property taxes in each county.

Greenlee County residents paid as little as $360 in property taxes last year, and Apache County residents paid a $171 median fuel tax last year.

La Paz County residents fell one spot behind Mohave County, with almost $300 more in median sales taxes collected per resident than in Mohave County.

According to the study, SmartAsset used national median household incomes, with relevant deductions, and compared them to state and federal tax and travel records to calculate an approximate tax burden for counties throughout the U.S.