Obituary Notice | Donald John Bartolerio
Originally Published: September 21, 2019 7:30 p.m.
Donald John Bartolerio of Kingman was born June 29, 1933 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. He passed away Sept. 14, 2019 in Kingman, at the age of 86.
Most Read
- Cattle call: British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay came to Kingman for the beef
- MOHAVE 911
- 111-year-old railroad bridge over Colorado River burns in Parker
- Motorcycle operator sustains serious injuries in Monday collision
- Obituary
- Mohave County Assessor claims boyfriend charged in retaliation from Sheriff
- Kingman songsmith has been writing music for nearly 30 years
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- ‘Suspicious call’ leads to felony arrests
- Obituary
- MOHAVE 911
- Traffic Alert: Accident blocks lanes on Highway 93 at I-40
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Couple escaped during transport Monday, wanted in murder connection
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Undercover sting results in two arrests, one from Kingman
- MOHAVE 911
- Las Vegas teacher arrested in MCSO sting operation
- Cattle call: British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay came to Kingman for the beef
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: