Parklets, pedlets could pave way for outdoor dining downtown

Additional outdoor seating for food and drink establishments in downtown Kingman could come to fruition in the near future. However, while City Council expressed excitement about the proposal, it withheld from giving the program a green light until finer details are addressed.

The effort is ongoing to revitalize downtown Kingman through the arts, tourist-friendly additions such as maps, and much more. Now under consideration are parklets and pedlets. Planning and Economic Development Director Gary Kellogg explained to Council at its last meeting that parklets and pedlets are extensions of the curb that provide room for fixed and moveable seating, plantings and dining.

Kellogg said each city his department looked at in doing research on parklets and pedlets allows them only for food and drink establishments. His department’s recommendation would be for Kingman to approach it the same way.

What is being considered for Kingman, at least initially, is a one-year pilot program where perhaps two or three food and drink establishments downtown could apply for parklets and pedlets.

The additions could not exceed the width of the applicant’s frontage. That means a parklet or pedlet in front of one person’s business could not spill over onto another’s property. However, there does remain what one could call a neighborly concern.

“Now that parklet or pedlet cannot exceed the width of your building that faces the street, but it will affect your neighbors because there will be some parking issues that may very well come about,” Kellogg said.

The amount of parking spaces lost to each parklet installed downtown could depend on their size and the width of the establishment. Some councilmembers said having a shortage of parking downtown could be perceived as a good thing, as it means there is a sizeable amount of activity in the area.

Parking didn’t necessarily concern Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter, who provided findings from research he conducted to City staff and Council. He said on average, a parking space is used by one or two people for an hour.

“And then if you do a parklet, that same one parking space is used by an average of 10 people for that same hour,” he said. “So it brings more people downtown, which is what our goal is.”

Neighbor consideration also comes into play with the neighborhood consent form, which is used by other cities that utilize parklets and pedlets in the application process. How exactly those responses would be put to use by City staff is still up in the air.

“I think we’re way too early to answer that,” said City Planner Sylvia Shaffer when asked how the City would put to use responses from the neighborhood consent forms. “We’re probably going to sit down and review what we presented (to Council) and go back and address some of the comments. Go back to the drawing board a little bit.”

In speaking with business owners in the area of the proposed pilot program, Lingenfelter noted some additional concerns. Those, for the most part, dealt with the application process.

Again, details of the pilot are being fleshed out. For now, staff said the application fee for a parklet or pedlet would cost a business owner $500. Lingenfelter noted such projects are typically privately funded. That means a $500 fee on top of what it takes to create and install the addition.

Lingenfelter said business owners would like to see a reduction in that application fee. There would also be a yearly renewal fee of $100, which business owners would like to see match other City renewal fees which run around $30, Lingenfelter said.

Councilwoman Deana Nelson sympathized with business owners, but called it “the price of doing business.”

“If I have the chance to make more money, $500 is a small amount to put out,” she said. “I completely appreciate they have a lot of things they have to do as a business owner, but frankly, that’s part of doing business. Truthfully, I think it’s a great idea because if they don’t have skin in the game they can do whatever they want.”

Another concern Lingenfelter mentioned was in relation to the denial of parkelts and pedlets that aren’t up to snuff. Provided to Council were guidelines that stated a parklet or pedlet that does not pass inspection would be denied, but that the business owner could reapply in a year.

Lingenfelter asked if, since the program is new and will likely see a learning curve, people could reapply after a shorter amount of time such as 30, 60 or 90 days.

Both Lingenfelter and Nelson said downtown business owners should have more of a say in the process, and recommended staff reach out for their input. Lingenfelter also inquired if parkelts and pedelts could be used by other establishments, such as those pertaining to the arts. City Manager Ron Foggin said it would be appropriate to tweak the proposal to fit Kingman’s needs.

“This is a one-year pilot program,” Foggin said later on in the meeting. “How it expands past that, the sky is the limit. We just need something to get started with. That’s why we’re showing up and saying let us take a bite at the apple.”

The item was tabled at Tuesday’s meeting. Major details Council directed staff to come back with answer for include the number of parklets and pedlets that would be permitted during the pilot, be it two or three. Also proposed was a limit of two to three per block.

Fees will be looked at by staff. Councilman Ken Watkins asked who, in the event the temporary structures need removed quickly for an emergency or some other reason, would be responsible for taking action, the City or the business owner. That question will be considered by staff as well.

“My only concern now is that our downtown businesses need to feel like they’ve had a say,” Miles said. “I kind of am concerned about that, and even though it’s a pilot, I don’t know why we wouldn’t factor in some of these comments and go down and talk to them.”