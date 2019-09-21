Rants & Raves | Sept. 22, 2019

AZ GOP scraps presidential primary – This tactic takes yet another opportunity for choice out of the hands of the electorate. This is voter suppression, and against the principals of fair elections in a democracy. What are they afraid of?

Background checks – How many people out there are willing to do away with background checks for people who work in their schools? Shouldn’t the same concept – keep our kids safe – apply to background checks for lethal weapons? It’s common sense!

US commemorates 9/11 – On 9/11 the entire world stood with us. On this 9/11, after the most devastating hurricane ever totally decimated the Bahamas, our administration is denying temporary relief status to the victims of this disaster! What a disgrace!

GOP agenda – OK, first kids in cages (still) and now lets deport in a form letter to leave within 30 days the approximately 1,000 families of sick kids and others in the U.S. for life-saving treatment not available anywhere else. Trump party cruelty is pure evil, period.

Tent courts to open on border – President Trump and another brilliant idea. Over 90% of illegals seeking asylum are not eligible and illegals know that. They bank on being set free for years in the U.S., never show up for court. This plan should end that.

9-11 remembrance and Ilhan Omar’s disgusting remarks – God bless Nicholas Haros for calling Ilhan Omar down for her insensitive “some people did something” 9-11 remark. Ilhan Omar’s a Jew-hating/America-hating Muslim who married her own brother illegally, is here illegally, violated tax laws. She must be deported.