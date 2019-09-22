OFFERS
Mon, Sept. 23
Dialogue with Kingman residents is key to KFD building official’s mantra
Chris Young was a firefighter and paramedic for 20 years

Chris Young has performed building and fire official duties in multiple states, and has now brought his philosophy of working closely with customers to the Kingman Fire Department. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: September 22, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – Thirty-five years in the building and fire profession wasn’t enough for Kingman Fire Department’s newest Building Official Chris Young, who decided to forego retirement and bring his knowledge and experience to Kingman.

Young was a firefighter and paramedic for 20 years in his native Buffalo, New York. He started in 1985, and upon making lieutenant in 1994, took over the Fire Prevention Bureau which was also the building department. Until that point in his career, Young was a “fire guy.” That meant he needed to go to the New York State Code Academy to receive necessary certifications. He continued his building department work in New York until he retired as deputy chief in 2005.

“So I left the fire service and had all of these building certifications, so I thought heck, I’m 43 years old, I can do another 20 somewhere,” he said.

He then moved to Toledo, Ohio, where he was the commissioner of buildings and codes for the City of Toledo. There, he also oversaw the Fire Prevention Bureau. Then came the Great Recession, at which time Young said he lost 50% of his staff.

He set out for the state of Washington, where he ran the building department for the City of Arlington for 10 years. In speaking with his wife, the Youngs decided the Arizona-Las Vegas area would be an attractive destination. That decision landed Young in Coconino County as its building official.

The elevation of Coconino County posed problems for the Youngs due to medical concerns. So Young went east to be the building official in Rock Island, Illinois. But the Midwest is flat and humid, and Young decided to keep his eyes open for other positions. He then got wind of the job posting for the position with the Kingman Fire Department.

“So 35 years I’ve been doing this,” Young said. “For several different states, but doing the same thing. I have a degree in fire science, so it’s always been heavy on the fire side, but my certifications on the building code side, I’ve got every single one that is needed. It really allowed me to be a commodity and go where I wanted to go, which is nice.”

Young said Kingman is where he wanted to go, and furthermore, where he wants to stay.

“We’ve been here seven weeks now and love it,” he said.

Young puts in a lot of face time with the community in his position as building official, which is why he wanted to introduce himself to its residents. His philosophy is ensuring that people receive the information and approval necessary for their projects quickly, economically and with as few headaches as possible.

Young said the City of Kingman is currently operating under 2012 building codes, but that he soon hopes to get to 2018 codes. He noted the latter “drastically dropped the cost of construction for single-family dwellings.”

“The cost-benefit analysis that was done on the 2018 codes was very, very good,” he said. “I’m going to try to get that for our customers to say you can build better products, cheaper products, and they’re streamlining it more.”

Young loves his job because of the interactions he has with members of the community.

“I have my philosophy, and I’m not saying my philosophy is flawless, but it works,” Young said. “It’s an open dialogue with the customer; it’s problem solving and solution oriented. It’s not ‘this is what the code says and this is the way you’re going to do it.’ I make sure my entire team understands that.”

