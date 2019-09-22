Census 2020: Colorado City and downtown Kingman will be hard to reach

KINGMAN – Potential problem areas for census takers was one of the topics discussed during the third Census 2020 Complete Count Committee meeting for Mohave County on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Committee member Nicole Bratley, who represents District 1, was surprised to find downtown Kingman as one of two potentially problematic areas in her region.

“In Colorado City, we know that 26% of residents will not self-report nor reply by mail so we will have to go there and solicit,” she said, explaining the data comes from the Census ROAM website. “But surprisingly, the downtown area of Kingman is the densest one with the highest low-response rate.”

Both Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City have large budgets for the census and will significantly support efforts at the county level, letting the committee members spend more time talking to businesses and local leaders. But the City of Kingman is behind and still in the process of forming a committee.

“We are trying to recruit people,” said Planner Sylvia Shaffer of Kingman Planning and Economic Development Department, who is in charge of the 2020 census. “We’ve tried to schedule meetings but we lacked volunteers. We would like to have 20 people representing various communities and organizations, such as children and elderly.”

The census committee handed out magnet lights at the Mohave County Fair this month. The next important event in the city is Oktoberfest on Friday, Oct. 4, and Bratley expressed concern about showing up without promotional materials.

Cooperation between cities and the county is essential to not duplicate efforts and keep the cost low. it was noted.

The committee will try to identify its budget needs next month, before submitting them to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. They need to get quotes for printing promotional materials, identify specific subcommittees, and keep the public informed about census scams (don’t answer anything but the 10 questions).



The clock is ticking. The Census 2020 Day is April 1. Census counts determine federal funding for states, and the distribution of the 435 U.S. House seats among the states.