Colt to stop making AR-15 rifle

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Sam Scarmardo was unflinching Friday afternoon when talking about gunmaker Colt suspending production of rifles for the civilian market including the popular AR-15.

“There are a thousand other (AR-15) manufacturers in the country. Plus 99% of what people buy are not Colt,” he said.

Scarmardo is the owner of Sam’s Shooters Emporium in Lake Havasu City. The retail store sells guns and outdoor equipment plus it has an indoor shooting range.

That Colt is halting civilian rifle production in no way alarmed Scarmardo.

“I’ve probably got 350 of them in stock. They cost between $550 to $1,000, depending on how they’re tricked out,” he said.

Steven Portz at Southwest Firearms in Havasu was equally unperturbed by Colt’s announcement. “Colt hasn’t been a big seller in the last few years anyway. They just haven’t made the kind of quality you’d expect from Colt,” he said. As a result, the gun store has been working with a handful of other suppliers.

Colt said Thursday that its decision was tied to changes in consumer demand and a market already saturated with similar weapons. The company said it will focus instead on fulfilling contracts with military and police customers for rifles.

“The fact of the matter is that over the last few years, the market for modern sporting rifles has experienced significant excess manufacturing capacity,” Colt’s chief executive officer, Dennis Veilleux, said in a written statement.

Despite a national debate on gun control, Colt’s decision seems driven by business considerations rather than politics, said Adam Winkler, a gun policy expert at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law.

FBI statistics show more than 2.3 million people applied for background checks to purchase guns in August, up from just over 1.8 million in July. Those applications, the best available statistic from tracking gun sales, have been rising steadily, with a slight decline after Donald Trump was elected president, something called the “Trump slump.”

Gun sales usually go up when guy buyers feel their access to such weapons are being threatened, Winkler said.

“Given these sales and the history of Colt being a completely disorganized, dysfunctional company that goes into bankruptcy and can’t keep anything going properly, my assumption is that this is a business decision that is being driven by their own business problems,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story