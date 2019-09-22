OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Sept. 23
Weather  66.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Colt to stop making AR-15 rifle

Colt has stopped manufacturing the AR-15 assault rifle, like the one shown above. (Photo by Stag1500, public domain)

Colt has stopped manufacturing the AR-15 assault rifle, like the one shown above. (Photo by Stag1500, public domain)

Pam Ashley, Today's News-Herald
Originally Published: September 22, 2019 7:25 p.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Sam Scarmardo was unflinching Friday afternoon when talking about gunmaker Colt suspending production of rifles for the civilian market including the popular AR-15.

“There are a thousand other (AR-15) manufacturers in the country. Plus 99% of what people buy are not Colt,” he said.

Scarmardo is the owner of Sam’s Shooters Emporium in Lake Havasu City. The retail store sells guns and outdoor equipment plus it has an indoor shooting range.

That Colt is halting civilian rifle production in no way alarmed Scarmardo.

“I’ve probably got 350 of them in stock. They cost between $550 to $1,000, depending on how they’re tricked out,” he said.

Steven Portz at Southwest Firearms in Havasu was equally unperturbed by Colt’s announcement. “Colt hasn’t been a big seller in the last few years anyway. They just haven’t made the kind of quality you’d expect from Colt,” he said. As a result, the gun store has been working with a handful of other suppliers.

Colt said Thursday that its decision was tied to changes in consumer demand and a market already saturated with similar weapons. The company said it will focus instead on fulfilling contracts with military and police customers for rifles.

“The fact of the matter is that over the last few years, the market for modern sporting rifles has experienced significant excess manufacturing capacity,” Colt’s chief executive officer, Dennis Veilleux, said in a written statement.

Despite a national debate on gun control, Colt’s decision seems driven by business considerations rather than politics, said Adam Winkler, a gun policy expert at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law.

FBI statistics show more than 2.3 million people applied for background checks to purchase guns in August, up from just over 1.8 million in July. Those applications, the best available statistic from tracking gun sales, have been rising steadily, with a slight decline after Donald Trump was elected president, something called the “Trump slump.”

Gun sales usually go up when guy buyers feel their access to such weapons are being threatened, Winkler said.

“Given these sales and the history of Colt being a completely disorganized, dysfunctional company that goes into bankruptcy and can’t keep anything going properly, my assumption is that this is a business decision that is being driven by their own business problems,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Judge: Assault weapons ban doesn’t violate 2nd Amendment
Needles mayor says group has pledged to pay if Second Amendment Sanctuary goes to court
Frontier gun maker Remington seeks bankruptcy protection
Echoes of Al Capone heard in today’s gun-control debate
Business brisk at Kingman gun shops

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News