Horoscopes | Sept. 23, 2019

Birthdays: Anthony Mackie, 41; Jason Alexander, 60; Bruce Springsteen, 70; Mary Kay Place, 72.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Learn all you can, and make decisions based on what will bring you the most joy. A partnership may be tested, but it will also prove how important you are to each other.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Slow down and consider what you want before you make a move that you regret. Make the decision that suits your needs.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Go over your options carefully. Listen, be observant and recognize when someone is trying to take advantage of you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Silence is golden; take a moment to do something by yourself. A timeout will give you the patience to deal with emotional matters with grace and dignity.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Look at what you can do and how you can excel. Positive change is the route that will lead to happier days ahead, but first discard what isn’t working for you anymore.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Being reliable and taking care of your responsibilities will help you gain respect. An energetic approach to love, life and happiness will encourage new beginnings.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Slow down, figure out what you really want, put a plan in place and be prepared to do the work yourself. Concentrate on being and doing your best.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Listen to what’s being said before you reveal your feelings. Resort to creative endeavors that bring you joy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t make excuses. The best way to get ahead is to do what’s expected of you in a timely fashion. Someone will actively try to outmaneuver you.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t give in to anyone using manipulative tactics to take advantage of you. A lifestyle change should be looked at carefully.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look over your debts, assets and the things you may want to sell or discard. Clearing the clutter and making room for a simpler lifestyle will be right for you.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t follow someone who tends to be lavish, inconsistent or abusive. Express what’s important to you, and take the path that leads to your happiness.