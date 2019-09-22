OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Sept. 23
Weather  66.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Leaving California to the Homeless

Michael Reagan

Michael Reagan

Michael Reagan, National Columnist
Originally Published: September 22, 2019 7:28 p.m.

Donald Trump visited enemy territory this week.

He came out here to the deep blue state of California to raise a few million bucks at private fundraisers in Silicon Valley and Beverly Hills.

He also went down to the border with Mexico to inspect the wall the federal government is building to stop illegal immigration and protect what no longer deserves to be called the Golden State.

What the president couldn’t see while he was out here were all the wealthy and productive Californians who are leaving this state in droves.

They are the people who are tired of being tortured by high state taxes and bad laws like the ones that prevent low-income housing from being built, or that make their electricity and gasoline so expensive.

They are the people who’ve watched the sidewalks of their great cities being turned into permanent tent communities for the poor, the homeless, the drugged and the mentally disturbed.

They are the tax base that has been footing the bill for the social welfare benefits and government services that are bestowed so generously on state citizens and illegal immigrants.

They have seen the grim future of their formerly great state and said to themselves, “We’re outta’ here.”

But millions of Californians like me can’t leave.We have kids and grandkids here.

We love the state and its people. We love the weather, the beaches, the deserts and the mountains.

What we don’t love is what the Democrat Party and its policies have been doing for decades to harm California and its big cities.

The Democrats running this state almost act like they hate it. All they seem to want is more illegal immigrants, more crippling environmental laws and higher prices for everything.

The shocking TV images of huge homeless communities living in tents in Los Angeles and San Francisco are the most glaring sign of the Democrats’ failure.

Even Democrats like Gov. Gavin Newsom agree that it has been state policies like strict building laws and environmental regulations that have created tens of thousands of homeless people.

Only let’s please not call them “homeless people.” It’s a misnomer.

Most of the thousands of people you see on TV living in tents and sleeping bags are homeless by choice.

They’re mostly drug addicts. Or mentally ill. Or bums or vagrants who’ve chosen to live on the street amid their own garbage, used drug needles and human waste.

They’re also mostly males.

There are lots of genuinely homeless people in California who need assistance from government or private social agencies.

But they’re usually women and children and they’re usually living in shelters where they can get the help they need.

Shelters have rules you have to follow and homeless mothers and their kids will abide by them. Men won’t.

We keep hearing that we need to build more low-income housing units for the homeless.

But the truth is, most of the men on the sidewalks of downtown L.A. wouldn’t stay in a shelter if it was located in the penthouse of the Westin Bonaventure Hotel.

Half of the country’s unsheltered homeless people live in California.LA Mayor Eric Garcetti wants President Trump to solve the state’s homeless crisis.

But it’s the responsibility of the Democrat-controlled state government, the Democrat governor and the Democrat mayors - the ones who created the crisis in the first place.

For California natives like me, it’s a crying shame.

The most beautiful state in the U.S. has been wrecked by Democrats and it’s only going to get worse as more illegal immigrants arrive from Mexico and Central America.

I’m afraid it’s only a matter of time before the state runs out of money and the productive people who provide it.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Trump defends ‘animals’ remark, says he’ll always use it
Column | Blame Congress, not the Border Patrol
Trump says he may send 'Illegal Immigrants' to Dem districts
Column | California is off the rails
Detaining immigrant kids is now a billion-dollar industry

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News