MOHAVE 911 | Sept. 23, 2019

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Kingman Police Department reported the following arrests for the week ending Sept. 20:

Theft of credit card

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Ryan August Rothleutner, 39, of Lake Havasu City on suspicion of theft, theft of a credit card, fraudulent use of a credit card and drug paraphernalia possession, all felonies.

Deputies were contacted Aug. 28 by a male subject who claimed his mail had been stolen.

The victim had been expecting a credit card in the mail but never received it, and had received information that the card had been activated and used at local businesses.

Deputies responded to the businesses to obtain transaction information and received images from video surveillance of a male subject responsible for the transactions.

Deputies were able to identify Rothleutner as the possible subject but attempts to locate him were unsuccessful. At approximately 12:50 p.m. Sept. 9, deputies received a call for assistance from Mohave County Probation, who had responded to the 3000 block of Jennie Lane to contact Rothleutner.

Probation arrived at the residence and attempted to contact Rothleutner in the front yard, but he fled into the residence. Deputies began giving verbal commands for subjects to exit the residence, and a female subject exited, advising that Rothleutner had fled out the back door.

A search of the residence yielded negative results and deputies began searching the backyard for tracks, when they observed a shed in the backyard. The shed was locked from the inside and deputies could hear noise coming from inside. Deputies began issuing commands for Rothleutner to exit the shed, to which he complied.

Rothleutner was detained and said a friend gave him the credit card. Rothleutner was also found to be in possession of suspected drug paraphernalia. He was booked into Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Vehicle theft

Terrell Maurice Martin, 24, of Fresno, California, was arrested by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies on suspicion of auto theft on Monday, Sept. 16 following a report from his grandmother that her vehicle was missing.

At about 3 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13 deputies responded to a residence in the 4400 block of Benton Street in reference to a stolen vehicle. The victim said her grandson, identified as Martin, had been staying with her. She awoke that morning and noticed Martin was not in his room and her vehicle was missing. The keys were also missing.

The victim contacted law enforcement Monday, Sept. 16 to advise that Martin was asleep at the residence and had returned her vehicle. Deputies arrived and placed Martin into custody.

Martin was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of means of transportation, a felony. He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Boat crash

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety and Lake Havasu Police Department officers responded to a boat crash at approximately 10:10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 near Site 5 on Lake Havasu.

A 2008 Cobra 26-foot boat with eight people on board was traveling southeast when it struck a marked underwater peninsula that protrudes from the Arizona shore.

The collision caused several subjects to be ejected into the water but all eight subjects were able to make it to shore. A male and a female suffered significant injuries, and were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The operator of the boat, Levi Brown, 33, of Murrieta, California was arrested on suspicion of two counts of operating under the influence, reckless operation of a watercraft, and seven counts of reckless endangerment.

He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Lake Havasu City Fire Department, River Medical Ambulances, and a Trooper from the Arizona Department of Public Safety also responded to the scene.

Burglary

Two Kingman residents were arrested on suspicion of first degree burglary and theft at about 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 in the 1900 block of Slaughterhouse Canyon Road.

Kingman police responded to the home after receiving a report that subjects were on the roof of the home and entering through a window. Officers made contact with Charles Raymond Slansky, 38, and Laschell Charmaine Eastman, 45.

Officers said the pair were leaving the area on a motorcycle, and were in possession of items allegedly stolen from the home. They were booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.