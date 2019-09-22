OFFERS
Prescott Powwow a celebration of Native American culture

Gila River Powwow participant Skee George speaks to a group of people about the cultural celebration. (Photo by Nanci Hutson/The Daily Courier)

Gila River Powwow participant Skee George speaks to a group of people about the cultural celebration. (Photo by Nanci Hutson/The Daily Courier)

Nanci Hutson, Daily Courier
Originally Published: September 22, 2019 7:26 p.m.

PRESCOTT – Kayakers Lisa and Ted Abrams were paddling on Watson Lake Saturday morning when they heard the unexpected, and melodious sounds of voice and drums coming from the picnic grounds.

They had no idea that what they were hearing was part of the 13th annual Prescott Powwow, an intertribal social/spiritual celebration of Native American culture. The three-day event that started on Friday incorporated traditional dance and music in a setting complete with food, art and education. The couple were awed by the chance to partake and witness such a display of diversity and appreciation for the roots of America’s heritage.

“It was incredible,” Lisa Abrams said. “We felt very blessed to be there.”

The couple said they most appreciated seeing the elders and the youth mingling together, and the children wearing the colorful regalia of their tribes, some worn by prior generations of their families.

Native Americans have good reason to lament their treatment in this country, and yet this powwow was all about teaching others to embrace the beauty of the culture, with everyone “so welcoming,” Lisa Abrams said.

“The diversity of this country is what makes it so special,” Abrams said.

Prescott Valley resident Alfredo Reyes was captivated by the children adorned in their tribal regalia, and clearly proud of the heritage they are gleaning from their parents and grandparents.

“I think it’s marvelous,” said Reyes who came equipped with high-quality photographic equipment to capture the majesty of the Grand Entry and dance and drum performances.

Prescott Powwow Committee President Manuel Lucero IV explained prior to the celebration that this is not just arranged to entertain. Rather a powwow is a chance for Native Americans of many tribes to come together and share in dancing, singing and praying as they embrace friendships, new and old.

At Saturday’s performance, Lucero oversaw a ceremony to honor those who served in the military, both Native American veterans and those from all other nationalities. He then invited the hundreds of people gathered on the premises to go and shake their hands, to honor those who make possible the freedoms they enjoy each and every day.

A Navajo mother, Aurdith Chee, whose five children were performing in the powwow, said she appreciates the events because they show respect to all Native Americans.

She said she hopes all who attend appreciate the experience, and honor the cultural exchange they have been privileged to witness. And she wants them to leave better connected to those they encountered.

“We’re still here,” she declared.

