‘Rambo: Last Blood:’ Aging Stallone still packs a punch

Sylvester Stallone is seen in a scene from “Rambo: Last Blood.” (IMDb photo)

Kevin Nowicki, Miner Movie Reviewer
Originally Published: September 22, 2019 7:30 p.m.

Rambo: Last Blood (2019 Movie) New Trailer— Sylvester Stallone by Lionsgate Movies

The Rambo franchise may be over 40 years old and Sylvester Stallone even older, but the revenge theme is strong. Revenge movies follow similar steps: unassuming character going about his or her daily life when something morally wrong happens to them, or someone close to them, and they take steps to get revenge. The main character is developed and we discover they are either a retired spy, military special operations character or extremely wealthy. The old Charles Bronson revenge movies (Death Wish) downplayed his financial resources instead focusing on ingenuity.

Is it necessary to have seen all the Rambo movies? No. Can an audience identify with the characters? Yes. Are the characters believable? Yes. Does the story move along at a good pace? Yes although it may start off a little slow.

Those of us who remember Sylvester Stallone in his younger years may be distracted by concentrating on his physical changes: moves a little slower, a slight pot belly and definitely no shirtless exposure. One of the more shocking feats in the first Rambo was him sewing up his own arm. None of that here.

Instead we have John Rambo living on his ranch training horses. He's joined by grandmotherly Maria (Adriana Barraza) and her college-bound granddaughter Gabrielle (Yvette Monreal). It would have been nice to know the connection between Rambo and Maria and Gabrielle other than a thin storyline of how Rambo took Gabrielle and Maria in after Gabrielle's father abandoned her. Pretty thin but it suffices at establishing a connection.

Rambo is still haunted by his military past, frequently downing pills and having flashbacks. Perhaps as a form of therapy, Rambo has created a tunnel system under the farm. It's real purpose is to foreshadow the groundwork (pun intended) of what is to come.

Maria and Gabrielle speak intermittently in Spanish and English. Thankfully subtitles were timely. But that too hints at another plot tool when you notice Rambo never spoke Spanish. Yet later in the movie, when confronted by Gabrielle's kidnapping sex ring bosses, Rambo understands every Spanish word just before he gets beaten and left for dead.

Enter new character: Carmen (Paz Vega) who was sitting at a bar watching Rambo surveil the gang boss. She claims to be an independent journalist documenting the same boss but I think her character would have been better as a DEA agent or something similar. Her inclusion is tenuous even though they try to explain why, out of the blue, she decides to help Rambo.

With the background set, we see Rambo back in his tunnels creating various traps. Some are ingenious and others are run of the mill. But this is where the meat of the movie takes place.

The small well-armed army goes to Rambo's farm. There are some scenes with the new border fence and another with the existing fence-in-name-only. Is this a political statement perhaps? Regardless, the gang gets through the diminutive fence. As they go through Rambo's farm and his tunnel system we see the chase, the pursuit and the graphic end to all the bad guys.

But is this the end of Rambo? Yes, he's been shot several times and we see him sit in a rocking chair on the porch with the iconic contemplative look Stallone pulls off so successfully in most of his films. “Last Blood” isn't a reference to his demise. It's more of a reference to him having no one else, thus creating more sympathy for his character.

Closing credits have background shots of past Rambo films. If you’ve seen them before it may make you nostalgic. The film is rated R and runs 94 minutes. I’ll give “Rambo: Last Blood” four out of five Miners.

