RANTS & RAVES | Sept. 23, 2019

Mesa mayor, others in Washington to urge action on gun background checks – Mitch McConnell. You don’t need the president to OK everything you do. The president doesn’t even know how the government works yet. Stand up and be a leader for all Americans.

What is up with the county fair? Is it not news anymore? Instead of bashing Trump over and over why not report on something positive?

KUSD wants a $35 million bond – It’s a tax; not a bond. It’s a homeowner tax that needs to be voted down. On its face it’s a lie. You should correct your story and they need to call it like it is – a tax.

Feds to ban flavored E-cigarettes – Again, President Trump acts to save us. The horror stories of young healthy kids on respirators, put into comas in order to save them. Some have died from E-cigarettes. It’s horrendous. (I live) across from a school. Daily I see many sitting vaping.

Abortion, border wall puts major spending plan in disarray – Patty Murry is worried about “family planning” funding Trump took away from Planned Parenthood? Hey Patty, Planned Parenthood doesn’t plan families; they kill unborn babies. Big difference. The $3 billion was designated for the wall. Liberals froze it, Supreme (Court justices) unfroze it.

Abortion, border wall puts major federal spending bills into disarray – Unload the guy in the White House and send the guy in charge of the Senate into retirement and this country might be able to get on track again. Until that happens we are just dogs paddling in rising waters.

450 Miles of Border Wall Going Up in Arizona – As liberals/AP blather on, Trump gets the job done. Third try – this money, taken from no one was designated for this wall, frozen by liberal judges ruling on ACLU lawsuit, unfrozen by Supreme Court. Now, let’s get on with buying Greenland.

Ex-Gov Sanford Running Against President Trump – Sanford doesn’t like Trump’s “personal style”? Really! I read wife Jenny’s book. This Christian woman who gave birth to four Sanford sons campaigned non-stop for Sanford. In return, he repeatedly snuck off to his Argentine mistress, destroying his family.