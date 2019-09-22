OFFERS
State Route 66 association partners with NAU to preserve, promote history

Cars are shown before a Route 66 Fun Run in Kingman. A new Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona Endowment will pay for cataloging the 12 Route 66 collections stored by the Cline Library at Northern Arizona University. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: September 22, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona has created a $50,000 endowment at Northern Arizona University in an effort to preserve and promote the history of Route 66.

The association donated historical records to the Cline Library in 2017.

“As the first Route 66 Association in the country, they wanted the documents, photos, posters and records saved for everyone to research, access and enjoy,” wrote Nikki Seegers, director of operations for the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona in a news release.

Seegers also noted the contributions of and strategic role played by Angel Delgadillo, president of the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona. The Delgadillo family also gave the library Angel’s personal collection of Route 66 materials to be archived.

The release states the endowment will generate interest after the first year, and that the Cline Library will work off a portion of that interest.

The first action to be taken in relation to the endowment is cataloging the 12 Route 66 collections stored by the library. Some will be digitized and made available on the library’s website, while all can be researched at the NAU Cline Library in Flagstaff. The library will also be able to create Route 66 exhibits for the public.

“The Historic Route 66 Association is excited to partner with Northern Arizona University’s Cline Library to advance our shared goals of preserving and promoting the history of Route 66 in the state of Arizona,” Seegers wrote.

The community has a few options for how to get involved. People can donate at https://alumni.nau.edu/giving.aspx, or by mailing to the NAU Foundation, PO Box 4094 Flagstaff, Arizona 86011-4094. The official name is the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona Endowment, fund number 1894.

Information provided by the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona

