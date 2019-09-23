OFFERS
City zoning ordinance update underway

The updated zoning ordinance will be less specific than the current ordinance, which has separate entries for different types of retail stores. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: September 23, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – Having not been fully revamped since its adoption in 1971, the City of Kingman’s zoning ordinance will be updated to make its application easier for staff and residents alike.

Roger Eastman of Lisa Wise Consulting was in town last week to discuss the review and evaluation of Kingman’s zoning ordinance. The ordinance was adopted in 1971 and has since received a multitude of “Band-Aids” in the way of text amendments, explained City Planner Sylvia Shaffer. It was readopted in May 2001, however, there hasn’t been a complete update since the ordinance’s adoption.

“What we really found … was that your current code is inconsistent, it’s really complicated because it’s so poorly organized which makes it very confusing,” Eastman said. “It’s imprecise, staff struggle in many aspects of applications just how to interpret the code. It’s disorganized, it’s antiquated, 1971, it’s disjointed, and for residents, developers, architects, it’s really unpredictable.”

One of the biggest takeaways for staff was language used in the current ordinance. Eastman explained there is outdated legal language which can cause confusion for developers and residents. More tables and diagrams could also be used to clarify text in the updated ordinance.

“What we’re trying to do is go from wording it how it was before to a more user-friendly format that everyone can understand,” Shaffer said.

When it comes to being user-friendly, the City also plans for the updated ordinance to be not quite as specific as the current one. Shaffer explained the current ordinance is rather specific when it comes to what kinds of retail can go where in Kingman.

The current ordinance lists specific types of retail businesses that are allowed within retail zones.

The updated ordinance would be more general, and retail uses will not be dissected further within the updated ordinance.

“Now it’s going to be more like retail uses are allowed, not every specific one,” Shaffer said.

Eastman pointed out the City has zones which have never been applied, such as the factory-built housing zone. He said such unused components could be removed from the ordinance.

Another piece of the conversation is the difference between the standard code and form-based code. The City’s current ordinance is concerned more with uses than the appearance of structures. Form-based code, which Shaffer said will be introduced with the update, is a way of creating a certain look for specific areas of Kingman, such as downtown.

“A form-based code fosters predictable, high-quality built environments by regulating land development based on physical form and the public realm rather than the separation of land uses,” Eastman said.

There are plenty of other clarifications that will be included in the update, including those pertaining to signage. Lisa Wise Consulting will address particular areas of the City’s zoning ordinance in chunks throughout the course of the next year or so. The final draft could be presented at the end of 2020.

