Column | National Hunting and Fishing Day: Celebrating Arizona’s Sportsmen and Women

Saturday, Sept. 28, marks our nation’s 47th Annual National Hunting and Fishing Day. Formalized by Congress in 1971 and signed as an official Presidential Proclamation by President Richard Nixon in 1972, NHFD is a great opportunity to come together and recognize the historical and ongoing contributions of the original conservationists – hunters and anglers.



As Co-Chair of the Arizona Legislators for Wildlife Caucus and as a member of the 49 state National Assembly of Sportsmen’s Caucuses, my fellow Caucus Co-Chairs Senator Lupe Contreras, Senator Karen Fann, Representative Diego Espinoza and I are proud to take time to celebrate the time-honored traditions of hunting and angling. On this day, we ask our fellow Arizonans to join us in recognizing the tremendous dedication that our state’s sportsmen and women bring to the conservation of our natural resources.

Arizona’s hunters and anglers are the primary source of conservation funding for the Grand Canyon State. Through the purchase of licenses, tags and stamps, and by paying self-imposed excise taxes on firearms, ammunition, archery equipment, fishing tackle, motorboat fuel, and other equipment, hunters and anglers drive conservation funding in Arizona and the United States, through the American System of Conservation Funding, a unique “user pays-public benefits” program.

Last year alone, contributions through the ASCF generated $29.23 million, while hunting and fishing licenses brought an additional $30.2 million to fund state conservation efforts through the Arizona Game and Fish Department. All Arizona citizens benefit from these funds through improved access to public lands, public shooting ranges, improved soil and water quality, habitat restoration, fish and wildlife research, habitat management on public and private lands, hunter education, boat access area construction, and many other AZGFD projects funded all or in part through this program.

Some examples include projects to restore and maintain AZGFD’s fish hatcheries that stock approximately 1.4 million trout annually into 118 locations in Arizona waters each year, and raise a smaller number of warmwater sport fish and native fish; successful reintroduction of Gould’s turkeys, a species that was extirpated in Arizona by the 1920s, into suitable habitat in the southern part of the state; and cutting-edge tracking research involving radio-collared bighorn sheep, elk and pronghorn to help maintain habitat connectivity when highways are built or expanded while making the highways safer for motorists and wildlife.

Hunting and angling are also significant economic drivers for our state. Arizona’s sportsmen and women spend over $1.2 billion per year on their outdoor pursuits, supporting 18,220 jobs in the state and contributing $287 million in state and local taxes.

Hunting and fishing produce countless benefits for our state’s conservation funding and economy; therefore, it is important that Arizona’s sportsmen and women invest time and effort to encourage future participation in these time-honored traditions. Our hunting and angling heritage should not be taken for granted, and getting the next generation of Arizona’s sportsmen and women involved in the outdoors will help ensure the conservation of our abundant natural resources for the future.

More information on National Hunting and Fishing Day is available at www.NHFDay.org or on the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation website at www.congressionalsportsmen.org/policies/state/national-hunting-and-fishing-day.

