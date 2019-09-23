OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Sept. 23
Weather  63.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Country Music fans celebrate street fair

Route 66 Country Music Street Fair (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Route 66 Country Music Street Fair (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: September 23, 2019 7:29 p.m.

The inaugural Route 66 Country Music Street Fair was Saturday, Sept. 21 and Sunday, Sept. 22 at Locomotive Park in Kingman.

photo

Krisy Thompson Band and Sidewynder Band provided the fair with music on both days. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

photo

Spectators also had the chance to see many vendors and taste various foods. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Inaugural Route 66 Country Music Street Fair slated for Sept. 21-22
30th Fun Run highlights cars and folks in Kingman
Kingmanites clean up at Day of Caring
Kingman Center for the Arts 6x6 canvas Route 66 fundraiser deadline approaching
Kingman Photos | Now that’s just plain rude

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News