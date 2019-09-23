OFFERS
Economic development commissioners talk Powerhouse best uses

Best uses of the Powerhouse Visitor Center will be discussed by Economic Development Advisory commissioners at their Tuesday meeting. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Best uses of the Powerhouse Visitor Center will be discussed by Economic Development Advisory commissioners at their Tuesday meeting. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: September 23, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Economic Development Advisory Commission will discuss best uses for the Powerhouse Visitor Center at its meeting scheduled for noon Tuesday, Sept. 24 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

The meeting will begin with reports on economic development, the industrial park and tourism. Commissioners will then consider advancing one of three goals and objectives discussed at the City Council and commission workshop held June 29.

Commissioners will discuss and could take action on highest and best uses of the Powerhouse Visitor Center. The last item of business for the commission will regard a report on funding received courtesy of Kingman’s bed tax.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

