Eubanks graduates from basic training
U.S. Air Force Airman Kane O. Eubanks, formerly of Golden Valley, has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
According to a news release, the airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Eubanks is the son of Martin O. and Brandy P. Eubanks of Golden Valley; grandson of Jenny Davis of Golden Valley; and husband of Kaylee B. Eubanks of Flagstaff.
He is a 2019 graduate of Lee Williams High School, Kingman.
Information provided by U.S. Air Force
