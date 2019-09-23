OFFERS
Farmers Market to mark Be a Good Neighbor Day

The Kingman Farmers Market will observe National be a Good Neighbor Day on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2019. (Daily Miner file photo)

The Kingman Farmers Market will observe National be a Good Neighbor Day on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2019. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: September 23, 2019 7:28 p.m.

National be a Good Neighbor Day will be celebrated at the Kingman Farmers Market on Saturday, Sept. 29.

Fresh vegetables; jellies, jams and honey; soaps and balms; jewelry, crafts and other home-made items are offered. The market is held each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon through Oct. 31 at the Thunder Rode Event Center at First and Beale Streets.

“The Dale Gillespie Blues Project” will perform, and the market will provide the perfect venue to watch the Andy Devine Days parade line up.

Information provided by Kingman Farmers Market

