Hanna Glenn takes other people’s trash and makes it beautiful

“I’m going to build something for you, so you can watch,” said Hanna Glenn, the woman behind Bittersweet Décor whose mission is to make junk useful and beautiful.

Then, within half an hour, she changes an old door into a shabby chic shelf, removing old hinges, sanding and washing the door, then installing a shelf and hangers.



“It’s one of my well-known items in the area,” she says. “Antler décor and old door décor. America is wasteful. People throw out stuff because they are wiggly or because there’s a little chew on the edge. To me it is a simple fix and someone can have this item back home.”

Glenn comes from California where she spent her youth collecting one shooting trophy after another. She keeps them at her workshop at the back of her house, a complex operation full of serious-looking saws and drills, and a special, immaculately organized room just for painting.

The shop gives off a balsamic smell of wood. Soft rock plays on the radio.

“And I love seeing someone’s face when they see something they love,” Glenn continues. “When they say: ‘I have to have that!’ It makes me feel good. I never felt I would feel this way about my art.”

Always thinking of crafting furniture, Glenn went to college for interior design, but dropped out. While working at Lowes, she realized she is not limited to designing. She can actually build her own furniture.

“When I got pregnant with my son, I became a stay-at-home mom,” Glenn said. “It was 2013, and I started crafting just to take up time. I started with wine décor, bottles and corks, because at that time I was really into wine.”

A year later, her ambitions and the size of her products grew. She turned trunks into coffee tables. She built headboard benches. “A lot of custom orders for friends and family, and friends of friends, last-minute gifts and baby shower gifts,” she said.

It is difficult to find Bittersweet Décor online, and Glenn is not on social media. One has to actually type in: https://bittersweetdecor.wixsite.com/thechabbychicartisan to find the Bittersweet Décor website. There, one can find information on classes Glenn teaches to ladies in the community – “how to be crafty and create a wonderful masterpiece.”

She does a show once a year, presenting her furniture at the Kingman Cancer Care Unit Arts and Crafts Fair. Small shows are better, Glenn says, and there are people there that are coming just for her booth. The next show is on the weekend of Nov. 9, 2019.

While her husband dumpster dives for her raw materials – old furniture -- Glenn’s biggest supporter in her repurposing endeavors is her mother-in-law, Diane Glenn.

“She is my seeker,” Hanna said. “She goes and finds all my furniture.”

Because of her husband and his family, Glenn considers Kingman her home since she moved her in 2010 and met him.

“He was building this house,” she laughs. “He was shopping at the store I was working at. I shorted him tile to make him come back because he was so handsome.”

They like to drive around the desert together.

“It is an endless adventure,” Glenn said. “You can just keep going.”