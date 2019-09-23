OFFERS
Historic preservation meeting highlights Beale hotel, property records

Kingman’s Engineering Department is housed in one of the City’s historic properties at 310 N. Fourth St. Historical Preservation commissioners would like to see an update to the Historical Property records. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Kingman’s Engineering Department is housed in one of the City’s historic properties at 310 N. Fourth St. Historical Preservation commissioners would like to see an update to the Historical Property records. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: September 23, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Historical Preservation Commission will consider items including the Beale Hotel and historic property records at its meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Calendars have been completed for the Historical Preservation Commission fundraiser. Artwork for the project cost $100, and printing cost about $600 plus tax. Commissioners will discuss pricing and distribution of the “Mohave Memories 2020 Calendar,” which feature historic pictures of the Kingman area.

All City commissions have been reviewing their goals, responsibilities and mission statements. The Historic Preservation Commission will continue that discussion Tuesday.

Also on the agenda is a potential update to the County Assessors Historical Property records. Commissioners have researched the matter and could provide their peers with information Tuesday. A subcommittee could be created for the project to bring research results back to the commission for approval before the updates are submitted to the State Historic Preservation Office.

The last item of business pertains to commissioner appointments to the Beale Hotel Task Force. The task force will provide guidance and direction for the future of the building.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

