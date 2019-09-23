Horoscopes | Sept. 24, 2019

Birthdays: Spencer Treat Clark, 32; Erin Chambers, 40; Nia Vardalos, 57; Kevin Sorbo, 61.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Spend more time with the people you love or those who value what you have to offer. Don’t hesitate; embrace change with open arms.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Making a change or decision based on an emotional situation isn’t a good idea. Stay focused, protect your reputation, and live up to your promises.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take pleasure in what you do, and select the people you spend time with carefully. Maintaining balance will be essential if you want to ease stress.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Letting someone stand in your way or allowing emotions to stop you from doing what you should be doing will lead to regret. Make things happen.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Expand your interests, friendships and the way you do things. Updating your plans and technology, or keeping informed regarding what’s new in your chosen field will help you step into a better position or improve your current lifestyle.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Spend more time with the people who make you feel good about yourself. Sharing memories will be a reminder of the changes you want to make moving forward.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Trust in yourself and what you are capable of doing. Do what’s expected of you, but don’t allow anyone to take you for granted.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Concentrate on putting your time, effort and energy into something you love to do, and something extraordinary will happen. Believe in your ability to succeed.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take into consideration what you love to do, and turn your skills and knowledge into a moneymaking pursuit. Romance is on the rise.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be careful not to upset or offend someone. Don’t overspend on luxury items.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Size up your situation, make decisions and consider what makes you happy, and get started. The changes you make personally, financially or professionally will buy you the freedom to save more and to get the most out of what you already have.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Read the fine print. It will be easy to be taken advantage of if you are too gullible. Don’t get involved in something that will disrupt your life.