Kingman Concert Band opens season Sept. 29
For more than 20 years the Kingman Concert Band has entertaining the community, and the tradition will continue in 2019-2020.
The nonprofit group of musicians will open the season with a concert titled “A Journey Through Space.”
The kickoff concert is slated for 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Stetson Winery at 10965 N. Moonscape Way in Valle Vista.
All concerts are free and open to the public.
Concerts will continue with the “Home for the Holidays” concert at 7 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2019 at Kingman Presbyterian Church; and the “Echoes of Childhood” concert at 3 p.m. on March 8, 2020, also at the church.
The season will conclude with the “Around the World” concert at 6 p.m. on May 9, 2020, in Centennial Park.
Musicians of all level ages 18 or over who play percussion or wind instruments are invited to join the band. Members rehearse at 7 p.m. most Mondays from August through May in the Kingman Middle School band room.
Information provided by Kingman Concert Band
- MOHAVE 911
- 111-year-old railroad bridge over Colorado River burns in Parker
- Motorcycle operator sustains serious injuries in Monday collision
- Mohave County Assessor claims boyfriend charged in retaliation from Sheriff
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman songsmith has been writing music for nearly 30 years
- Cattle call: British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay came to Kingman for the beef
- Obituary
- Census 2020: Colorado City and downtown Kingman will be hard to reach
- Chamber announces Andy Award finalists
- MOHAVE 911
- Traffic Alert: Accident blocks lanes on Highway 93 at I-40
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Couple escaped during transport Monday, wanted in murder connection
- MOHAVE 911
- Cattle call: British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay came to Kingman for the beef
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- ‘Suspicious call’ leads to felony arrests
- Eyesore no more: Downtown building gets facelift
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: