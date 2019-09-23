OFFERS
Kingmanites clean up at Day of Caring

Saturday, Sept. 21. River Cities United Way held its Day of Caring event. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: September 23, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Kingman residents had the opportunity to take part in several events Saturday, Sept. 21. River Cities United Way held its Day of Caring event where various organizations and volunteers came together to pick up trash around the main areas of the city.

Various organizations and volunteers came together to pick up trash around the main areas of the city. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Kingman Regional Medical Center volunteers, Kingman Mohave Lions Club, True Value Distribution Center, Kingman Fire Department Explorers and many other volunteers came out to clean up. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Kingman Regional Medical Center volunteers, Kingman Mohave Lions Club, True Value Distribution Center, Kingman Fire Department Explorers and many other volunteers came out to clean up. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

