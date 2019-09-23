OFFERS
Mon, Sept. 23
NWS issues flash flood, severe thunderstorm watch for Kingman

Dark skies to the east of Kingman on Monday, Sept. 23 foreshadowed precipitation and thunderstorms that could hit the area throughout the week. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: September 23, 2019 10:29 a.m.

KINGMAN – Chances of precipitation are in Kingman’s forecast for the week to come, with the highest probability of showers coming in the afternoon and evening of Monday, Sept. 23.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. today, reports the National Weather Service. There is a 70% chance of precipitation during the day, and also between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. tonight. Some storms could produce heavy rain.

NWS has issued a flash flood watch from 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23 through 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect from now until 8 p.m. tonight.

Tuesday, Sept. 24 will also see a chance of precipitation, although only 20% after 10 a.m. Tuesday’s high will be near 86 with wind gusts as high as 24 mph. No showers are forecast for Tuesday night, which will have a low around 62 degrees.

There remains a 20% chance of precipitation after 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, which will be mostly sunny with a high near 86. The chance for precipitation and storms increases to 30% after 8 p.m. Wednesday’s low will hover around 62 degrees.

Kingman could receive more showers Thursday, Sept. 26. There is a 30% chance of rain, and precipitation could be matched with thunderstorms after 11 a.m. The temperature will drop to around 61 degrees Thursday night.

No rain or thunderstorms are forecast for Friday, Sept. 27 or Saturday, Sept. 28. A slight chance of rain will return Saturday night.

Information provided by the National Weather Service

