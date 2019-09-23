OFFERS
Rants and Raves | Sept. 24, 2019

It took the effort of many to raise $8,135 for Kingman Area Food Bank, Cornerstone Mission, and St. Vincent De Paul through Kingman/Golden Valley Association of Realtors. (Courtesy)

It took the effort of many to raise $8,135 for Kingman Area Food Bank, Cornerstone Mission, and St. Vincent De Paul through Kingman/Golden Valley Association of Realtors. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 23, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

The Cornerstone Mission was kind enough to accept my slightly used mattress and box spring. New to the area I did not realize they accept laundry detergent and toothpaste, soap and most importantly food, even one can at a time.

Ex-Gov Mark Sanford challenging President Trump in primary – Sorry Mark. You put your sexual desires for your young Argentine mistress over your beautiful, faithful wife and sons. Not once, but repeatedly and over years; then promised your wife it was over on your way to Argentina once again.

To call Comey a clown would offend carnival community – Comey’s report is not the big story Trump’s groupies purport it to be. The obvious ignored story is Trump’s affection for the Ruskies. We all saw him on television with Putin and others. He can’t be trusted to protect America.

Prep Football: Vols-Tigers canceled due to academics – The Academy should concentrate on academics and forget the athletics. Period.

After Bolton, Trump goals remain unrealized – If the president can’t harass someone on Twitter he doesn’t want to play. We Americans deserve so much better. He needs to be on a golf course somewhere fudging his score card. This is getting embarrassing.

Jim Barone and the Olde School Band praise God, Country and Trump – “We need to get along?” Mr. Barone, Trump has proven he has no intentions of getting along with anyone who does not follow his conservative goals. He should be the first one to realize this and make amends.

